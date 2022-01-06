St. Louis Symphony Orchestra returning to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — Continuing the Lied Center’s partnership with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Music Director Stéphane Denève returns to Lincoln next week to lead a program highlighted by Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite, the Lied Center said in a press release. Grammy award-winning violin virtuoso Augustin Hadelich also joins the orchestra to perform Barber’s Violin Concerto for one of this season’s must-see concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Both in-person and live webcast tickets are available for this event.

Celebrated as a leading American orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is the second-oldest orchestra in the country, marking its 142nd year with the 2021-22 season and its third with Music Director Stéphane Denève. Denève began his tenure as SLSO Music Director at the Lied Center in 2019, in a concert that opened the Lied’s 30th anniversary season. In 2018, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performed at the Lied Center alongside American Ballet Theater and Misty Copeland in the celebrated “Firebird” collaboration.

Stéphane Denève is music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Brussels Philharmonic, principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and director of the Centre for Future Orchestral Repertoire. He has previously served as Chief Conductor of Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. He has a special affinity for the music of his native France, and is a passionate advocate for music of the 21st century.