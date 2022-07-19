St. Pat’s grad speaks on national panel

A St. Pat’s graduate, Jeanne Wilke, was selected to participate in a national nursing panel at a conference in Chicago recently.

Wilke was selected to be a part of the item development panel at the National Council of State Boards of Nursing Licensure and Examination conference.

An RN in Holdrege, Wilke has been a nurse for 38 years and has experience in a wide variety of disciplines within the industry. She also taught nursing through the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Purdue Global.

Her husband, Kirk, owns Wilke Brothers Farms and Wilke Land near Holdrege. They have two grown sons, Luke and Noah.