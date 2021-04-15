St. Pat’s Strutters are hosting Spring Fling Dance Clinic

The St. Pat’s Strutters are hosting their Spring Fling Dance Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 in the McDaid gym. The event is for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and will have dancing, games and fun with the St. Pat’s Strutters, accoring to a press release.
The cost of entry is $40 and includes a shirt customized with the student’s name, a snack and a showcase for the parents.
Sign up for the event at signupgenius.com/go/4090C49AEAD22A7FB6-spring, and pay through Venmo @Allbery1 or by dropping off payment by April 28 at the McDaid office, 1002 East E St.
