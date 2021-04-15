 Skip to main content
St. Pat’s Strutters are hosting Spring Fling Dance Clinic
St. Pat’s Strutters are hosting Spring Fling Dance Clinic

The St. Pat’s Strutters are hosting their Spring Fling Dance Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 in the McDaid gym. The event is for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade and will have dancing, games and fun with the St. Pat’s Strutters, accoring to a press release.

The cost of entry is $40 and includes a shirt customized with the student’s name, a snack and a showcase for the parents.

Sign up for the event at signupgenius.com/go/4090C49AEAD22A7FB6-spring, and pay through Venmo @Allbery1 or by dropping off payment by April 28 at the McDaid office, 1002 East E St.

