St. Pat’s student among 31 honored for ACT score

LINCOLN — Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.

“Achieving a top score on the ACT is a remarkable feat involving years of hard work and dedication to academic excellence,” Ricketts said. “The success of each student recognized today also reflects the contributions of parents and educators who have invested in them and supported their work. Thanks to the parents, grandparents, teachers, and administrators whose involvement has helped these students excel.”

NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.

“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in

the future.”

Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT.