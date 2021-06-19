St. Pat’s student among 31 honored for ACT score

LINCOLN — Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda to recognize graduates from the class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam.
“Achieving a top score on the ACT is a remarkable feat involving years of hard work and dedication to academic excellence,” Ricketts said. “The success of each student recognized today also reflects the contributions of parents and educators who have invested in them and supported their work. Thanks to the parents, grandparents, teachers, and administrators whose involvement has helped these students excel.”
NDE Commissioner Matt Blomstedt joined the Governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments.
“Congratulations to the remarkable Nebraska students who achieved a top score on the ACT,” said Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. “These students are nothing short of incredible, working through extremely difficult circumstances and overcoming obstacles through hard work and dedication. All of Nebraska should be proud of their accomplishments and we wish them the best in
the future.”
Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT.
Lincoln East had the most students with top scores in this year’s graduating class with a total of four. Omaha Westside had three students with top scores.
The graduating students who earned a top score are:
» Jack Amen, Lincoln High.
» John Boesen, Malcolm.
» Emma Cada, Blair.
» Charles Campbell, Concordia High School (Omaha).
» Matthew Dahlke, Kearney.
» Samuel Dekleva, North Platte St. Patrick.
» Sophia Dervin, Duchesne Academy (Omaha).
» Henry Egan, Creighton Prep (Omaha).
» Elias Ervin, Bellevue East.
» Nicholas Hammans, Omaha Burke.
» Aidan Hand, Lincoln East.
» Grace Henderson, Millard North.
» Drew Hinton, Millard West.
» Laura Kirshenbaum, Omaha Burke.
» Andrzej Korlacki, Lincoln East.
» Joshua Lee, Lincoln East.
» Andrew Li, Omaha Westside.
» Katie Liske, Omaha Marian.
» Elijah Lubberstedt, Elkhorn South.
» Benjamin Lyons, Creighton Prep (Omaha).
» Clare Oldenburg, Lincoln Pius X.
» Kolton O’Neal, Gretna.
» Kenneth Ou, Lincoln East.
» Matthew Salfity, Omaha Westside.
» Trishna Srikumar, Brownell-Talbot (Omaha).
» Ava Steele, Omaha Westside.
» Connor Thomason, Blair.
» Samuel Vu, Papillion-La Vista.
» Bethany Wiebold, North Bend Central.
» Jonathan Xing, Lincoln Christian.
» Kenny Zhu, Millard North.