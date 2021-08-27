St. Patrick Catholic Church hosting annual barbecue

St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte will have its annual barbecue fundraiser this weekend.
The weekend kicks off Saturday with a Flatrock Irregulars concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in St. Patrick’s parking lot.
On Sunday, the barbecue will be from noon to 3 p.m. The meal will include pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, chips and a drink.
The event also features games, a raffle, Snowball Express, a “Trinkets and Treasures” sale, and Fun Jumpz.
