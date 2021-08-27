 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Patrick Catholic Church hosting annual barbecue
0 comments

St. Patrick Catholic Church hosting annual barbecue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Patrick Catholic Church in North Platte will have its annual barbecue fundraiser this weekend.

The weekend kicks off Saturday with a Flatrock Irregulars concert from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in St. Patrick’s parking lot.

On Sunday, the barbecue will be from noon to 3 p.m. The meal will include pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, chips and a drink.

The event also features games, a raffle, Snowball Express, a “Trinkets and Treasures” sale, and Fun Jumpz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News