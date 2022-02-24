Stars of American Ballet coming to Lied

LINCOLN — Praised by The Boston Globe as “An unapologetic showcase of virtuosity,” Stars of American Ballet brings together remarkable ballet talents. Led by Daniel Ulbricht, “one of the best male ballet dancers in New York,” according to Dance Magazine, and featuring a cast of principal and soloist dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies, this collective makes its Lied Center debut celebrating an evening of ballet masterpieces, the Lied Center said in a press release.