 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stars of American Ballet coming to Lied

  • 0

LINCOLN — Praised by The Boston Globe as “An unapologetic showcase of virtuosity,” Stars of American Ballet brings together remarkable ballet talents. Led by Daniel Ulbricht, “one of the best male ballet dancers in New York,” according to Dance Magazine, and featuring a cast of principal and soloist dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies, this collective makes its Lied Center debut celebrating an evening of ballet masterpieces, the Lied Center said in a press release.

Since it began, Stars of American Ballet has presented over 90 works including repertory by major choreographers from around the world. Stars travels all over the United States and abroad to bring the highest caliber of dancers and performances to audiences. Ulbricht has been a principal dancer with New York City Ballet since 2007.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay motivated and achieve your goals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News