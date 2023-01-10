State Arboretum to offer 'Plant Talk'

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum is hosting "Plant Talk" seminars in January and February.

Jan. 26 — "Plant Talk: The State of Nebraska’s Forests," noon CT on Zoom. Nebraska State Forester John Erixson will bring participants up to speed on the state of Nebraska's forests and what the future looks like, particularly in the aftermath of last summer's fires.

Feb. 9 — "Plant Talk: Ask Justin and Bob," noon CT on Zoom. This Q&A will feature NSA Green Infrastructure Coordinator Justin Evertson and NSA Horticulture Program Coordinator Bob Henrickson who will be available to answer participants’ questions about trees, plants, gardening and everything in between.

Feb. 23 — "Plant Talk: The Winter Garden," noon CT on Zoom. NSA Sustainable Landscape Coordinator Sarah Buckley will help participants learn how to appreciate the beauty of the winter landscape. She’ll also offer ways to keep their hands busy during the long winter months and suggestions for how to keep wildlife front and center.

Plant Talks are free and open to the public. Registration is required for each talk (each session will also be recorded, and the recordings will be emailed to registrants following the real time Zoom event). More information and registration details are available at plantnebraska.org/plant-talks.