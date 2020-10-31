State Board of Health is seeking members to serve on several health care professional boards

LINCOLN — The State Board of Health is seeking members to serve on several health care boards. Professional boards are responsible for granting license privileges to health care providers. Full terms are five years long and most run through Nov. 30, 2025, but there are also vacant partial terms available. The following boards have vacancies:
» Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling — alcohol and drug counselor — public.
» Board of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology — public.
» Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art — electrologist; nail technician or esthetics instructor; body art practitioner — public.
» Board of Dentistry — public.
» Board of Hearing Instrument Specialists — public.
» Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy — public.
» Board of Medical Radiography — limited radiographer.
» Board of Nursing Home Administration — public.
People interested in serving on a board can get an application by contacting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, division of public health, licensure unit/RPQI, P.O. Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026, by email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov, by phone at 402-471-6515 or at dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/pages/board-requirements-and-vacancies.aspx.
Public member applicants must be at least 19 years old, be a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Licensure Act and must not be the parent, child, spouse or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.
Interviews will be conducted on Nov. 16 via telephone. Applications must be received by Nov. 5.
