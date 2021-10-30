State Corn Board seeking six college students for annual internship program

LINCOLN — It’s only October, but it’s not too early for college students to begin thinking about summer internship experiences. The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants to take part in six internship experiences beginning in May 2022. The internships vary in location and scope but are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.

Four of the six internships are summer-long experiences that are based outside of Nebraska. These four experiences are with cooperating partners of NCB. The remaining two positions are yearlong internships where students work in a Nebraska Corn office in Lincoln.

Internship opportunities for 2022-23:

» Communications and market development internship, hosted by the Nebraska Corn Board in Lincoln from May 2022 to May 2023.

» Communications and outreach internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association in St. Louis, Missouri during summer 2022.

» Public policy internship, hosted by the National Corn Growers Association in Washington, D.C. during summer 2022.

» Promotion and international relations internship, hosted by the U.S. Meat Export Federation in Denver, Colorado during summer 2022.