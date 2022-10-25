State director of Division of Developmental Disabilities to tour state

LINCOLN — Tony Green, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities with the Department of Health and Human Services has announced his annual statewide “Let’s Talk” Town Hall Listening Tour in November.

Green plans to visit seven locations throughout the state of Nebraska, DHHS said in a press release. This tour is designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided by the Division and provide updates on future initiatives.

“Nearly 12,000 Nebraskans who are aging and/or experiencing a disability are receiving long-term support through one of our Waiver programs,” Green said in the release. “This is an opportunity to hear what’s working well, and where there are opportunities for enhancements to our services and supports.”

Any individual who would like to learn more about the Home and Community-Based Service Waivers for the developmentally disabled, aged and disabled, traumatic brain injury, or pending family support waiver, is encouraged to attend.

The in-person “Let’s Talk” Town Halls will take place:

Nov. 7, Scottsbluff: 6-8 p.m. MT. John Harms Center, Room A108C/D, 2620 College Park.

Nov. 8, North Platte: 6-8 p.m. CT. Mid Plains Community College, North Campus, Room 202, 1101 Halligan Dr.

Nov. 9, Kearney: 6-8 p.m. CT, Holiday Inn Hotel and Convention Center – Stateroom F, 110 Second Ave.

Nov. 10, Norfolk: 6-8 p.m. CT, DHHS Building, Norfolk, Conference Room 110, 209 N. Fifth St.

Nov. 15, Papillion: 6-8 p.m. CT, Sump Memorial Library, South Meeting Room, 222 N. Jefferson St.

Nov. 17, Lincoln: 6-7:45 p.m. CT, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

Nov. 29, Omaha: 6-8 p.m. CT, Omaha State Office Building, Douglas Conference Center, 1313 Farnam St.