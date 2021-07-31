State Fair hosting statewide tree contest

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Fair is inviting the entire state to a participate in its Tree Graffiti Contest. People are asked to follow the lead of nearly 40 central Nebraska non-profits, and “graffiti a tree.” The contest, complete with prizes is open to all Nebraskans.

“We’ve had such success with our non-profit and statewide contest last year, we are trying it again for 2021.” said Laura Hurley, director of sponsorships. “This contest replaces the hay bale contest which was suspended after the 2018 Fair, and actually allows more people, businesses and organizations to participate, no matter where in the state they are located.”

Each participant has till Aug. 31 to decorate their tree of choice and submit photos of their work of art. The theme for this year is Nothing More Nebraskan.

Guidelines on how to “graffiti a tree” and how to enter the contest can be found on our website, statefair.org search under contests. Additional questions may be directed to Lhurley@statefair.org. There is no entry fee to participate, but photos must be received before midnight Aug. 31 via mail or email. The benefits are to provide beauty, fun and community engagement across our great state. The trees will be judged, and prizes awarded by Sept. 30. Winners will be notified by email.