State Farm giving away 100 grants to celebrate 100th anniversary
State Farm is awarding 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations in 2022 through its Neighborhood Assist program. The company is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

How it works: Anyone 18 and older can submit projects starting at noon Wednesday at neighborhoodassist.com. A submission guide is available on the website for those who would like to prepare submissions now. Only the first 4,000 submissions will be accepted. The State Farm Review Committee will then select the Top 200 finalists.

The public will decide which 100 of the finalists will receive grants during a voting period from April 27 to May 6. Voters will be able to vote 10 times a day, every day at the Neighborhood Assist website.

Winners will be announced on June 7.

Tags

