State Farm Trail ribbon cutting ceremony set for July 28

The North Platte Trails Network will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the newest section of the State Farm Trail at 4:30 p.m. on July 28 at the trail section directly south of Valley Christian Church, 2100 E. State Farm Road. Parking is available in the church parking lot.

The new section of trail is an eight-foot wide paved, multi-use trail that connects existing segments on both sides. The paved trail will help alleviate safety issues while re-routing bicyclists and other trail users off the busy roadway, the group said in a press release.

The trail is open to hiking, biking and other forms of non-motorized transportation.

This trail was made possible by a partnership between North Platte Trails Network, Lincoln County, Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, Twin Platte Natural Resources District, Union Pacific Railroad and Great Plains Health.