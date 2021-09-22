State-funded grants available to support Nebraska feature films

LINCOLN — Starting Oct. 1, filmmakers can apply for grants of up to $400,000 to support feature film projects that are shot on-location in Nebraska and tell a Nebraska story.

Administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, the Nebraska Film Office Grant is available to resident or non-resident production companies who’ve budgeted at least $1 million to shoot on-location for a film primarily featuring Nebraska based characters and locales.

Grants, which can be applied for as early as 120 days and no later than 30 days prior to scheduled filming, are available for feature films whose story and production elements meet certain criteria. These are outlined in detail in the application guidelines, but generally include:

» The script and resulting feature film must feature a Nebraska story (some examples: a story based on events that took place in Nebraska; a fictional story set in Nebraska; a story featuring characters who live or lived in Nebraska; a story that depicts identifiable Nebraska locations.)

» A majority percentage of principal photography must take place in Nebraska.