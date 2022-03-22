State games torch run registration open

LINCOLN — Registration is open for the Cornhusker State Games torch run, including six in-person routes and the option to participate virtually.

Live routes will revolve around some of Nebraska’s favorite June events, including Heritage Day in Kearney on June 4, the West Nebraska All-Star Game in Scottsbluff on June 11, Nebraskaland Days’ Buffalo Bill Rodeo on June 16 in North Platte, Laugh-and-a-Half Marathon/Bloomfield Days on June 18 in Norfolk/Bloomfield, the Tour de Nebraska on June 24 in Ord and Cornhusker State Games Night at Haymarket Park on June 30 in Lincoln.

The Cornhusker State Games Torch Run, sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association, is the annual precursor to the Cornhusker State Games, a multisport festival for athletes of all ages and abilities scheduled for July 15-24 in Lincoln, Omaha and several other Nebraska communities.

Prospective in-person runners may choose from the six routes during registration, according to a press release. Miles will be scheduled according to Nebraska Department of Roads mile marker numbers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Virtual runners, after registering, may run a minimum of 1 mile in a safe location in their home county, then post a selfie-photo or -video from their mile(s) on the Cornhusker State Games torch run Facebook page within the two-week timeframe assigned to their county.

There is no charge to participate in the torch run, either in-person or virtually, and all runners receive a free shirt.

Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at cornhuskerstategames.com.