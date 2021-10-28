State historical markers book wins accolade

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has announced its published book, “Cut In Stone, Cast In Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments, 1854-1967” by author Jeff Barnes, received a Nebraska Book Award for Nonfiction: Nebraska as Place. The award was presented during Nebraska Book Award’s A Celebration of Nebraska Books ceremony at the Nebraska History Museum on Saturday.

“We would like to thank Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission for recognizing ‘Cut In Stone, Cast In Bronze,’” said Leslie Fattig, NSHSF executive director. “Through our series of published books, we are proud to support the cause of Nebraska history and to play a role in assuring it is accessible to future generations. This book in particular captures an aspect of that history never before recorded.”

“Cut In Stone, Cast In Bronze” is one of many books receiving financial support from the foundation. Other books supported by the foundation through endowment funds include “A Brave Soldier & Honest Gentleman,” “Nebraska’s Post Office Murals,” and “Spotted Tail: Renaissance Man of the Lakotas.”