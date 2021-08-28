State Make It With Wool Contest coming in November

The 2021 State Make It With Wool Contest will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the Adams County Extension Office in Hastings. Everyone is invited to the public fashion show at 1 p.m.
The divisions determined by age as of Jan. 1, 2021, are as follows: preteen, ages 12 and younger; junior, ages 13 to 16; senior, ages 17 to 24; adult, age 25 and over; and made for others.
The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due Oct. 15 to Andrea Nisley. The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair and vicuna.
More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website at makeitwithwool.com.
Earlier this year the 2020 state contest winners, Karla Herrarte of Lexington, Aretta Brennemann of Curtis and Delores Brennemann of Hyannis represented Nebraska at the mail-in National Make It With Wool competition due to the American Sheep Industry Convention being a condensed virtual event due to COVID-19 restrictions. Junior division contestant Karla Herrarte was first runner-up in the junior division.
The National Make It With Wool Contest also has a fashion/apparel design competition for college students who are currently enrolled in a college-level fashion or apparel design program. Entry deadline is November 1 for fashion/apparel design competition. Information, criteria, how to enter and deadline information is given on the National Make It With Wool website.
For more information, contact the Nebraska State Director Andrea Nisley via P.O. Box 757, Lexington, NE 68850, by calling 308-324-5501 or emailing anisley1@unl.edu. Information can also be obtained by contacting the district directors. District directors include, District I — Doris Rush of Scottsbluff, 308-635-0156, and Rosalene Tollman of Marsland, 308-665-2415; District II — Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron, 402-768-4183; and District III — Sarah Purcell of Cook, 402-269-5593.