State Make It With Wool Contest coming in November

The 2021 State Make It With Wool Contest will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 at the Adams County Extension Office in Hastings. Everyone is invited to the public fashion show at 1 p.m.

The divisions determined by age as of Jan. 1, 2021, are as follows: preteen, ages 12 and younger; junior, ages 13 to 16; senior, ages 17 to 24; adult, age 25 and over; and made for others.

The entry form, state brochure and national wool contest guidelines are posted on the website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson. Entry forms, fees, wool samples and wool testing fees are due Oct. 15 to Andrea Nisley. The fabrics/yarns used for the wool contest must be 100% wool or wool blend (minimum 60% wool or specialty wool fiber) for each fashion fabric or yarn used. Specialty wool fibers include alpaca, angora, camel, cashmere, llama, mohair and vicuna.

More information is available on the National Make It With Wool website at makeitwithwool.com.