State Parks special airs on Thursday

LINCOLN — Learn more about the history, natural resources and recreation to be enjoyed at Nebraska’s state parks when “Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” airs at 8 p.m. CT, Thursday on NET and Facebook Live at facebook.com/netnebraska/live.

The hour-long program features all eight of Nebraska’s state parks, including Fort Robinson, Chadron, Smith Falls, Niobrara, Ponca, Mahoney, Platte River and Indian Cave.

Viewers will travel across the state from the rugged bluffs along the Missouri River to the scenery of the Pine Ridge. Enjoy a birds-eye view from an observation tower, learn more about Nebraska’s first state park established nearly 100 years ago and its most recent state park, all while connecting with nature and wildlife.

Learn what the parks have to offer, including hiking, fishing, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, cabins and more, and hear from park visitors who share why they return year after year.

By the end of the program, viewers will have traveled to all corners of the state, discovering how Nebraska’s state parks reveal history, celebrate abundant natural resources and offer modern recreation for all who visit.

“Exploring Nebraska’s State Parks” repeats at 1:30 a.m. CT, March 6 on NET.

To learn more about the program and view photo galleries of each park, visit netNebraska.org/stateparks.