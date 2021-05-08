State Patrol reminds drivers to stay alert with ag implements on move

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s planting season is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol advises all motorists to watch for agricultural implements on Nebraska’s roadways.

“Our ag producers across Nebraska do exceptional work to feed America year-in and year-out,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they get back into the field for the planting season, we encourage all drivers to keep an eye out for ag implements and large equipment as they travel from field to field.”

Nebraska drivers are reminded that it is legal for farm machinery to travel from field to field on public roads, other than Nebraska’s interstates. Drivers should remember that this equipment often travels at slow speeds and their size may limit the operator’s ability to see other vehicles on the road. Motorists should only pass in legal passing zones and when it is safe to do so.

“From season to season, we know that the work of Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers never stops,” said Captain Dan Doggett, commander of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division. “All Nebraskans can take pride in the work they do. We can all work together to keep our roads safe and help ensure that Nebraska’s number-one industry remains strong.”