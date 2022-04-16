State Poet Matt Mason to perform at Open Mic Nite at Espresso Shop in North Platte

Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason will be the featured performer at Open Mic Nite on Friday at the Espresso Shop.

Open Mic starts around 7 p.m. and ends around 9:30. Mason will take the stage in the middle of the evening. He also will perform at noon the next day at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St. There is no charge to attend either event.

Mason is a perceptive writer with an easy-going manner, according to a press release. The Omaha-based poet likes to laugh and represents the autheticity of Nebraska. In Omaha, he coordinates the annual “Louder Than a Bomb” high school poetry competitions.

He was appointed the state poet in 2019 by Gov. Pete Ricketts at the recommendation of Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Arts Council.

Mason says poetry can help writers and readers better understand themselves and their situations.

“A big part of poetry is just finding a way of translating feelings into words, which we think is the kind of thing that just comes naturally,” he recently told the Kearney Hub before an appearance there. “But, you know, try to write a love letter and good luck saying things right.”

Mason is the executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, through which he has run the Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains youth poetry festival each year since 2011.

He recently published his fourth book, “At The Corner of Fantasy and Main.”

The book is about “how our heart is sometimes more reliable than our memory and how places that are touchstones in our lives stay with us in ways that don’t always seem to make sense.”

‘Cherry County, Nebraska’

From Coffee and Astronomy and other Poems. (Morpo Press, 2001)

Bigger than Connecticut, they say,

and a New Englander’ d rightly point out

there’s a couple less people around Cherry,

and the cows’ll even back ’em up as

they outnumber people there, but, like cows,

don’t lord it over nobody, happy enough

in their fields. Rain’s coming down

and brown calves kick and sprint now.

Yes, cows can sprint

before gravity weighs ’em.

When they stand lighter on the earth,

man can they fly.