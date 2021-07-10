State Pork Expo will be July 21

LINCOLN — Area farmers considering expanding or diversifying their operations are invited to the Nebraska Pork Expo on July 21 in York.

The program will begin with registration at 8 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Holthus Convention Center in York. Admission is free and breakfast, lunch, and hors d’oeuvre will be provided.

Attendees will hear valuable sessions throughout the day. From financing and building, marketing pork in the private sector and transition planning to sustainability and carbon markets.

The event is sponsored by the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and the York County Development Corporation.

“The pork industry in Nebraska continues to grow and there are many great options for farmers depending on your operation and goals. There are opportunities in direct-to-consumer sales, working as an independent producer for a niche market as well as several types of integrated models. Adding a pork component to a farming operation increases cash flow, builds equity, and provides valuable nutrients that can offset commercial fertilizer costs,” said Steve Martin, executive director of AFAN.

Registration is strongly encouraged to ensure an accurate meal count. To register visit becomeafan.org, email info@a-fan.org or call 402-421-4472. Walk-ins are welcome.