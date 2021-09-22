State troopers join Rail Safety Week

LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol is joining forces with law enforcement agencies and public safety organizations across the country for “Operation Clear Track.” The effort is a part of Rail Safety Week, which aims to raise awareness and safety around railroad tracks, according to a press release.

“This annual effort is critically important across the country, but especially in Nebraska with thousands of miles of active tracks running across our state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers will have an increased presence near railroad crossings in many locations this week as part of this effort.”

Coordinated by Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Inc, Operation Clear Track aims to reduce the approximately 2,000 serious injuries and deaths each year in the U.S. around railroad tracks and trains. The event is held during the annual observance of Rail Safety Week, which this year is Sept. 20 to 26 in North America.

“Operation Clear Track is an important annual initiative to help save lives and keep our communities safe,” said Amtrak Chief of Police D. Samuel Dotson.