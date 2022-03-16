Statewide anti-overdose Narcan program expands to Grant

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Region 2 Behavioral Health System and Community Connections for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits in Grant, which officially started Wednesday.

“Our partnership with Grant Pharmacy, DHHS, Behavioral Health Region Systems and Community Connections will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman said.

You can now access free Narcan nasal spray at Grant Pharmacy, 218 Central Ave., in Grant, or call with questions at 308-352-4860.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone and illicit drugs like heroin.

If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder, you should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.

Signs of opioid overdose, which is a life-threatening emergency, include the following:

» The face is extremely pale and/or clammy to the touch.

» The body is limp.

» Fingernails or lips have a blue or purple cast.

» The person is vomiting or making gurgling noises.

» The person cannot be awakened from sleep or cannot speak.

» Breathing is very slow or stopped.

» The heartbeat is very slow or stopped.

What to do if you think someone is overdosing:

» Call 911 immediately.

» Administer Narcan, if available.

» Try to keep the person awake and breathing.

» Lay the person on their side to prevent chocking.

» Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.