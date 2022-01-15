Statewide Narcan Program adds Chappell to panhandle locations

Telegraph staff reports
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Region 1 Behavioral Health System and Panhandle Public Health District began distributing free Narcan nasal spray kits in Chappell Friday.
The spray kits are available at Our Town Pharmacy, 733 SEcond St. in Chappell. For more information, call 308-874-2428.
Narcan nasal spray kits are also distributed in Chadron, Hemingford, Alliance and Scottsbluff through the partnership.Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose.
