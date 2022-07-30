Steele: Celebrating cookie presses

I have probably written about this particular cookie board or press sometime in the past 30 years, but it just happens to be one of my very favorite items. So maybe it won’t hurt if I write about it again. I am sure that my readers have favorite items of their own and know exactly what I am talking about! Just one of those special items we want to hold on to for a bit longer.

I have never actually used one of my vintage cookie presses, but I really should one of these days. It is just one of those very special items I found many years ago, and it just happens to be one of my very favorite items I’ve collected all these years. One thing for sure, I really doubt if there is another one like it anywhere. Most of these wood cookie presses were made by hand and probably even in their own home or workshop, and my guess would be that it was made for a “special someone” or possibly even for a bakery. I wish sometimes that my antique treasures could tell me their own story of how they came to be. Where they were made? When? Why? And so many other questions come to mind but I won’t bore you with the rest of them.

If it was put on the market or if I should happen to take it to my antique booth at the CR Rustics Antique Mall — 108 E. Fifth St. here in North Platte — and try to sell it as one of my items in my booth No. 50, I would have to put at least $200 to $300 dollar price tag on it, for sure. When a dealer like myself happens on to something like this cookie mold in my photo today, it is very hard to part with that item. And I love it hanging on my wall by my kitchen sink where I see it every time I go to the kitchen.

All of you woodworkers out there in my reading audience today probably know exactly what kind of wood this cookie press is made of — and if you should happen to have a computer handy and would like to let me know what kind of wood you think it is, I would certainly appreciate hearing from you. You can email at j2mullen2@gmail.com. Drop me a quick line to let me know what kind of wood you think this cookie press is. I am thinking something as hard as maple wood as it is quite heavy and thick — over an inch thick, in fact.

Why is it when we hold on to something as long as I have this cookie press that we still want to know more about it? I feel like I am really not the so-called experienced antique dealer that I thought I was, but I am not a carpenter either. A very special field for carpenters in this world. The things they can create and hand down to family members — such treasures for sure.

When walking through the CR Rustics, every single booth has something in it that we have questions about, I am sure. But the intriguing thought in my mind right now is there are many secrets within that shop that will never be spoken. The many talents of every thing sitting in that shop makes me feel that there are so many more stories to tell. I only scratch the surface, really. But sometimes it is more fun not knowing all the details about something when we like it so much already. And that is the story I always like to tell. The less we know about something, the more intriguing it becomes.

Carpenters who make their exquisite items from a small piece of wood — but spend hours shaping it and sanding it just to get it ready for carving a pattern or a very detailed example of something amazing. That I believe is one of the best things an “artist” can do. Carvers or artists or makers of anything can become a perfectionist in their own right. And it is we the public who can enjoy the moment when we see something newly created and the hours evolved around making that one particular item is to be evaluated for years to come.

I think the creativity of this certain cookie press is amazing. I would have loved to watch the carver as well as the other woodworkers just to see what they were going to create next.

I am so thankful for the internet — the creativity, the connection with people around the world, the positivity we feel from each artist or writer or painter or creator of so many things in our lives. We need to feel that thread of holding it all together. It is such a small thread, but it is a strong thread and that is what makes us all curious — not just for us, but for our children and grandchildren and even our great-grandchildren. It is absolutely amazing what we can find out there in our own very small space here on earth. We sometimes just need to try a bit harder to round up a few more ideas for us to help unwrap or unfold so all of us can enjoy it together.

We just celebrated one of my great-grandson’s birthday at Memorial Park a few days ago. It was so fun to see them running through the Splash Pad that they have at this park. What fun they all had. It was a very warm morning and they definitely felt the coolness of the water. Times like that are great reminders we have people who can be creative, to bring a water activity to our beautiful little park is an awesome thing to do.

All you see is the smiles on those kids’ faces when that water dumps a bucket of water over them. The surprised look on their faces when the cold water hits them — and the smiles it brings to those who are watching — and wishing that us oldsters could do it too. Well maybe not — I would rather have warmer water, thank you. But I am sure you get the gist of what I am trying to say. No larger or better smile on a child’s face than at a birthday party with all their little friends surrounding them.

Our creativity starts at a young age — and it seems to help string us older folk along with it. But I have to admit, there are days when the so-called creative cells in my brain are at a standstill and need to be refreshed with more ideas for what to write about.

For those who may be reading this article at this very moment, would you please give me a few hints as to what you might want to know more about — antique, collecting, anything. Besides, I would just like to hear from you — anyone so I know my articles are being read. Give me some suggestions as to what you and your friends might like to read more about.

A reminder that my What’s It Worth antique classes are on Tuesdays at Wild Bill’s. We are in the room (birthday room, I believe) to the right of the desk where you get signed up for bowling. We have about 16 to 20 people typically at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evenings. We start with visiting with friends and eating. Then we ask that each person please bring something they would like to know more about — such as the age of a pottery vase or where something was made or whatever.

I do charge $5 per person for one item — but you can visit with the other people who have come to the meeting and you get to see what all they have brought as well. We see some pretty amazing items in my classes. Some take me by surprise and I have to do some rather extensive digging and looking for the right information sometimes, but that is what it is all about. And sometimes I get more information from everyone around me so I don’t have to do as much digging as I thought.

Hearing the personal stories about each item, guessing the age of an item, when it was new or what it was made for — there are so many things to talk about. The background of any item is always the most interesting thing about it. Every single item has a story. Sometimes, it just takes a bit of investigating to find out what that story might be.

But the most important thing about my classes are getting to see people again and being able to get them together to hear their family stories or the story of the item they brought that day. Come out to see us.

Call me at 308-530-4572 if you have any questions at any time. (Or drop me a note at PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.) I think you would enjoy meeting everyone who comes — and you would love to see the items they bring. I know I would love to see what you are bringing too. Take care, be safe, hope to see you all next week.