Steele: From the 4th to Christmas

I am sure through the past 25 years or so, I have probably used a similar photo for my Trash & Treasures column, but just took this photo a few moments ago (Tuesday morning) and decided to write a bit more about my crazy little corner of “Christmas all year round.” I have always enjoyed the holiday so very much so I decided to do Christmas all 12 months instead of one week or so. One thing about it, the extra set of Christmas lights around my corner cupboard definitely highlights my other prints and pictures on my wall and many other things, like photos and a beautiful painting from a dear friend and many other items that I am able to enjoy all year round.

As I have mentioned before, we do not have to wait to enjoy certain holidays and special dates of the year. We are allowed to celebrate whatever or whichever date however we want to in our own homes. My corner cupboard is very special to me because I found it on my own — bought it on my own, and hauled it over 1,000 miles on my own. (Well, a dear someone did help me pack for the final destination back home.) Surprising what you can do when you set your mind to it. My mother would have probably called it my stubbornness when setting my mind and heart to get something done. However, I would prefer to call it a bit of configuring and planning and packing to get this cupboard back to Nebraska. I found it in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at a large and beautiful antique shop — similar to the one we have in our own hometown. It was a very special shop that carried so many beautiful and wonderful items that it took all my will power to keep from buying out the whole store (that and my pocket book, of course).

When we see something in a shop and we think we can afford it, especially if it happens to be a very unique item and maybe even a one-of-a-kind item, then the time to buy it is when you see it. Naturally, right? Well as a collector and antique dealer, my way of thinking may be a bit more one-sided than most, but as much enjoyment as I have had with this certain piece, I can actually say that I have received so much fun and special moments from just looking at this cupboard. I also enjoy rearranging what is inside, especially the top glass part that displays a little bit of everything I love to hunt for and keep. Many pieces of Watt Pottery, my fun white ironstone with many different patterns and colors on each individual pieces and some of my Desert Rose Franciscan as well as odds and ends of smaller pieces I fell in love with and decided to keep instead of sell.

I am one of the lucky ones, I guess. I do have the choice to keep items, but one of these days soon I may have to start deciding what to give to family (or who wants what not to). I need to carefully start divvying items out to where I want them to be after I am gone. So I need to get busy. The old girl is not getting any younger and nothing would please me more to see some of my items sitting in other family members’ homes now. Both sons and families have a few pieces of mine already — small as well as larger items. I love to see it displayed their way and I know they still love it as much as I do. And they know the story about most of the pieces. Stories of where I found it or why I bought it or why I think it is so very special to me.

Sometimes when we buy a gift for someone, it might be the wrong size and they have to take it back and exchange it. Well the piece of furniture in the corner of my living room is one piece you probably could not take back and exchange it for a smaller piece. However, the seller might buy this particular cupboard back because I am sure it has increased in value by leaps and bounds. And this is why I am in the business that I am in, because I love to go on the hunt, find my treasures, and remember the fun I had finding it and getting it home. Fun, I say? Well, that depends on how big the item is and how many times you have to pack it and repack it again. But, half the fun of hunting for antiques and treasures along the route is the story I can tell when I finally reach my destination. A lot like a hunter out in a field looking for their game to take home — I am pretty much the same way as an avid hunter in many respects, I guess.

And then we can talk about the miles we travel or traveled during these adventurous trips. Most of it was done in my little 2012 four-door black Toyota pickup that had 90,000 miles on it. I still love reminiscing about each and every mile I have put on my little truck. I would even pull a 20-foot trailer behind me on my long runs, and maybe even a few short runs. You just never know when you might run in to a fantastic sale or auction. I needed to be prepared at all times. This is serious business — well, sometimes. I used to get so much enjoyment filling that old trailer up and even the back end of the pickup as well. And then the real fun begins when you get home and start unloading and doing the researching for each and every piece.

Have you ever gone to a yard sale and just happened to be in the right spot at the right time and you find a beautiful piece of stoneware which is reasonably priced or maybe a bowl that matches your other mixing bowls and even in the right color? Memories — that is what this antiquing business is really about. The stories you can tell to your family and friends. The story of how you found your special item to finish your whole collection or the story of how you actually got started collecting certain items at the very beginning.

My little corner cabinet sitting in my living room with holiday lights all around it is actually a night light in the late evening when watching TV and sometimes I leave it on all night so I don’t stub my toe if I need to get up to get myself a glass of water. Strange I guess, when I stop to think about all of my collecting and buying merchandise for my antique booth in the CR Rustics Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte. It is always fun to buy for the shop — but sometimes it is very hard to let loose of some things also. When we started into antiques many years ago, our boys were young and would enjoy (most of the time, anyway) going with us. We would camp out with our little mini motorhome (with many many miles on it), but it got us where we were going. And it got us back home again, usually. A few little (and one not so little) breakdowns — but as many miles as we put on that old mini, it got us home safely again.

We cannot buy memories, we can only make them. And making them is priceless when you have your family along with you to help you tell your life story. I won’t get into details, of course, but we did have some fun road trips for sure. And a very special friend of mine would ride with me many times. She would find her special things to keep as well — never for resale, however. Lucky her, she got to keep what she liked. Her husband never said “no.” And he would always grin at me and say, “Looks like you gals got another pickup/trailer load of stuff. Now where are you going to put it all?” The buying was always the most fun part, especially if you are doing it with a friend who likes antiques and things just as much as you do. Nothing like it! Try it sometime — you will find out exactly what I mean.

Well, I hope everyone had a beautiful Fourth of July and celebrated with family and friends. I did. I want to wish everyone who is reading this article today a very safe summer — get out there and enjoy it. But please remember to stop by the CR Rustics Antique Mall, and tell them that Judy sent you. Be careful when traveling, enjoy making those memories. Be safe everyone, and I hope to see you soon.