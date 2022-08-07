Steele: Memories in a drawer

As you can see in my photo this week, the old drawer is from my mother’s treadle sewing machine. When Dad surprised her one Christmas with an electric portable sewing machine, she had Dad take her old treadle sewing machine to the dump on the hill.

But she kept one drawer out of it and wallpapered the backs and made two little shelves. I think she hung it on the kitchen wall at home, but I don’t remember what she had in it at the time. I thought this was cute, so I kept it later on.

I am displaying individual antique butter molds in it and my dad’s little wood shaving tool. I thought it might be a sample tool, but it was something my dad received and kept from his dad’s tool box before they moved to California and my dad stayed here.

I always wished I would have asked more questions but the world gets busy and we don’t always take the time for important questions. As we all know, sometimes we only get one chance at something. Then if we don’t take that chance, we have lost it forever.

I am sure we all have moments and memories that we will cherish forever, and this little sewing machine drawer means a lot to me. I remember my mom sewing upstairs on the landing between my brother’s bedroom and my bedroom.

Mom would be sewing Christmas gifts all fall — she made many outfits for my doll one year on that treadle sewing machine — I still have them packed away somewhere in one of my many boxes (Rubbermaid sturdy boxes with my whole life tucked away inside them).

The memories we have tucked away in our brains are sometimes on “overload,” and I am sure most of you know exactly what I mean. When I started getting terrible headaches from COVID-19 two years ago, I now wish I would have sat at my computer and typed and typed and typed to get more stories down on paper in case my headaches would take away all those wonderful growing-up memories — and a few not so good memories as well.

I sometimes wish we had a robot brain that would keep all our memories safely tucked away for years and years. Then someday we could “edit” our memories — sort out the bad and keep the good ones.

As I am really getting older, it is a scary thought that all those memories could fade out of our lives. I wish the younger generations could take a few more minutes and ask us questions about our childhood days and special moments we would like them especially to know about.

It is not their fault — it is just life in general. Everyone is so busy just trying to make it through each and every day that sometimes we don’t have any free moments to actually do we want to do.

But thank goodness for cameras and recorders today — we can keep many photos and even recordings on a small chip on our computers today for tomorrow’s keepsakes. Technology is amazing — well, some days, anyway. Until my headaches return from COVID-19, then I am not sure of even using my computer. Scary at times.

But just a bit of old advice from an old lady: Please take the time to film those special moments so you can enjoy them as I do — whether it is thumbing through a scrapbook or looking through all your pictures saved on a laptop computer. Treasure those moments and be glad you took a bit of extra time out of your day to keep those moments in a safe place.

As I stroll down through the antique shop at 108 E. Fifth St. in North Platte (CR Rustics Antique Mall with over 40 dealers), I would love to know where they all found their items that are sitting on their booth shelves — or the things they have painted or made from scratch.

Each item in that beautiful shop has a story to tell — we just need to take the time to listen and look as we stroll through. Never be afraid to ask questions. Maybe the dealer won’t know for sure what the answer is, but I bet they will try to find out for you.

Whatever the past has brought to us in so many different forms of life, we all have our own story to tell. But sometimes just plain life gets in the way and we don’t take the time to really search and enjoy those special moments that we should.

Life is busy — but it is our own fault sometimes that we don’t just say “stop.” Stop what we are doing and answer our child’s question when they are trying so hard to get our attention. Stop and take the time to sit down with them and tell them some of your childhood memories. They may not appreciate it at that very moment, but believe me they will remember it for the rest of their lives.

Antiques are not just items or things we put on a shelf to pretty up a room. Antiques tell stories, especially family heirlooms. So please take time out to get “The Story” while you have your grandparents close to you and you want to hear it directly from them. The stories they can tell, oh my goodness, how fun it can be. And maybe even a bit overwhelming at times.

Record those moments if you can. Give them a large notebook and lots of pens and let them start writing down their memories on paper for everyone to enjoy later. Nothing better than to have it in their own handwriting, of course. But even recordings of their voice are great reminders of our special memories.

Antiques are those special “yesterday moments” that we want to remember — those moments that we cherish the most, those moments that can never be replayed.

Every morning when I head to my kitchen for my first cup of coffee, I walk right past my antique kitchen cabinet. It has this special drawer sitting on top of it with many other keepsakes around it, and I feel grateful for my mom making all those doll clothes for my doll one year for Christmas and for my dad’s little lathe tool.

It’s just a special moment when we do take the time to look back and appreciate those special times we had with family. It is amazing sometimes what our little old brain can codger up for us to remember. Surprises the daylight right out of me some days.

Those are the special moments that God has placed in our brain and our heart to remind us of our past and to help us pay a bit more attention to our futures as well.

Tomorrow maybe we all will enjoy the day a bit more or maybe we will jot a reminder down on a piece of paper and we will actually finish that task today that we have written down today.

Antiques are not just “things” — they are our lives; they are our memories; they are our stories about our family’s lives and special moments that we want to remember forever.

Do not waste time saying “I will do that tomorrow.” How about a boost for doing it today. Write down that special thought you had this morning or write down that special want list. Take the time to look back through a scrapbook or photo album. I am sure it will be time well spent. I know you won’t regret taking the time to look through your past — and your kids and grandkids will enjoy it someday with you too.

Please don’t forget that I have started my antique classes from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday evenings at Wild Bill’s in their Birthday Room.

Tell me in advance that you need to leave early, and I will talk about your item as soon as I can. But if you do leave early, you will miss out on so many more fun stories about each item that someone else has brought to my class. Write it on the calendar or put it on your reminder list of “things to do today.”

Take care everyone, and be safe out there. Have a great week ahead.