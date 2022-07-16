Steele: Vintage Christmas in July

As most of you know, I am having my antique classes again at Wild Bill’s on Tuesday evenings. This item in my photo today is one of the many things brought in by a friend. However, she gave me a box full of these beautiful acrylic poinsettias. She knew I loved poinsettias but I had never seen these before. They are from the late 1960s era acrylic, not actually plastic as we think it today — but similar. I am going to do a bit more research on them at a later date — as I am having computer problems right now and am busy trying to figure that out. So I am saving this for a better research day. However, I was so anxious to show them to everyone I decided to submit it for my column this week.

Sometimes when we find something a bit unusual, it definitely catches our attention and I love to run with it. I am hoping for next week, maybe, I will be able to give you a bit more information. However, I have scattered them throughout my apartment anyway — just so I can enjoy them. And that is why I am having “Christmas in July” — again!

When I have been in business as long as I have — started in my late 20s and I am in my 70s today, which hurts a bit to admit — I love to spread the word on something “fun” instead of what we see in the news these days. So I am happy to say that something like these beautiful acrylic poinsettias are a “fun” thing for sure.

Some of you who may have been reading my columns for awhile now will realize how fun it is when we find something a bit different. We do not usually think of anything plastic or acrylic as being a true “antique” (as of yet). But in reality, I have discovered through the many years of treasure hunting, that sometimes it is not “how old it is” that is the important thing, but “if it catches your eye and you like it.”

Then you continue doing some researching online and wherever else you can hunt. Naturally in my haste last evening, because of a storm coming in, I came into my office to shut down my computer and I must have done something wrong — as I lost one of my programs that I use consistently. Oh, I know the fix is here somewhere, I just have to shut things down and open it back up again and get back on the right track. But before I did all that, I wanted to write column. Getting old and trying to figure out machines is not my idea of “fun.” I used to enjoy a challenge maybe once in awhile, but not so much today for sure.

Back to these beautiful pieces of yesterday’s history. I hope to find out a bit more later down the road, but I am pretty sure that some of you may have them tucked away in your Christmas decoration boxes in your attic or basements. Therefore, I thought it would be fun to write a bit about these little cuties.

I bet my grandma had some of these in her storage area, when she used to decorate a bit for the holidays. I wonder where they might be now? Being plastic, we don’t always think of them being “old” or “collectible” but sometimes we need to go by what the collector likes to find and keep for use later down the road. I would say this is one of those times — normally we think of a plastic item not being able to be a longtime collectible as it may deteriorate through the years. However, they have found that some acrylics are a bit different and a bit more sturdy if cared for reasonably. No hot attic storage or damp basement storage — nope, not that or these cuties would have deteriorated terribly over a longer period of time. I need to talk and research a bit more about this kind of collectible. I would presume that white wrapping tissue paper or any other kind of good quality wrapping substance would be OK to use, accordingly.

I have them sitting here and there in my little apartment so I can enjoy them. It is now Christmas in July. Funny how times make us change our values on so many things. I used to think that if it wasn’t stoneware (aged, of course) that I probably would not collect anything. Boy have I changed my thinking these past few years. If I see something I like, I really do not care how old it is — I just want to keep it because I like it.

Naturally, the older I get, I may change my mind a lot through the next few years. I just feel sorry for my kids someday. They are really going to like me a lot when I am gone — or they are going to wonder how mom saved all this stuff and why? They say “once a collector, always a collector!” I am sure you have heard that saying sometime or rather. But truly, in my own opinion, something does not have to be expensive or luxurious for me to like it — it only needs to “talk” to me and I want to know more about it.

Collectibles versus antiques I guess that is what this game is all about — my collecting years. I have changed my wants and likes that I cannot even keep up with myself on a daily basis — so how will I ever know what I may like a few more years down the road. I need to remind everyone at this point, though, the collecting and hunting is a lot more fun when you have a partner in crime riding along with you. The road trips we took and the outings we went on, the highways of antiquing are great memories. And, I guess that is what I am trying to save — not every single thing I see I want, no just the things I have fun finding along with a friend. All good memories.

I will be writing a bit more on my latest collectibles when I have better access to search on my computer. I have it up and running today without my mouse and I am sure clumsy without it. So I hope to do more research at a later time, but I have had so much fun placing these cuties around my house and when I walk by one of them, I actually stop and take another look.

So much fun finding something different to write on — I hope you enjoyed reading about them today also. I know they are not true antiques yet, but definitely high on the collectors list of Christmas keepers for sure.

My antique classes are going well on Tuesday evenings. We have a visiting time and supper at 5 p.m. and start the class around 5:30. Meetings are at the Wild Bill’s here in North Platte.

Bring a friend with you and one item each for show and tell. I love hearing the stories of every thing everyone brings. Some may have just recently purchased an item and want to know more about it or maybe someone has had something passed down to you from family members through the years and you just need a bit more information about it.

Whatever the case may be, I know you will enjoy seeing the items that others have brought in for me to look at and research for them. Anyway, just getting together with people is fun again and being able to socialize a bit definitely helps me get through the next week.

If you have any questions, please call me at 308-530-4572. I will be glad to help answer your questions regarding my classes. I have done them for quite awhile — more than 25 years now. I think I mentioned that earlier, but it is so fun to reminisce about the many other classes we have had and the many things we all have seen through the years. Some pieces you may never see again, others are maybe more common but all are definitely fun to talk about.

And just one more thing — please don’t forget to take a stroll through the CR Rustic Antique Mall at 108 E. Fifth St., here in North Platte. And tell them that Judy Steele sent you. Also take time to check out the many other shops around town and just a few miles away. I want to peek in at these other shops this summer also.

I miss going to other towns and visiting their shops on a monthly basis practically. But, I am not able to travel as easy as I used to. However, there are still a lot of wonderful memories of when I did. And that is what this life of ours is all about: Trying to do a little bit of what you really want to do. So please get out there and take a look around — most antique shops have brochures with other antique shops listed in them. Grab a listing next time you are in CR Rustics. Have a great week, everyone, and hope to see you again next week, same place, same time. Have a great July.