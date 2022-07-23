Steele: Vintage Ironstone always in style

I am sure through the many years of writing my column, I have probably talked about Ironstone. Ironstone was big in the 1800s in particular, but is always popular. Ironstone is still being made for family use in many ways, but the patterns are now much different and the Ironstone we see on today’s markets are somewhat newer and probably not as heavy as the older pieces. However, Ironstone is so tough that maybe we should be using it even more — especially for every day use.

I am sure most of you have heard about my buying trip in New Mexico several years ago. I purchased a small antique shop which was closing out — they wanted to retire. And, Miss Judy came along and was talked into buying the remainder of the merchandise, packing it all up and heading back to Nebraska with a pickup load as well as pulling a 22-foot enclosed trailer. After a few more trips back down to New Mexico, I finally transported the remainder of that shop to North Platte.

Every box I would open up would seem to be like a Christmas scene. I would “ooh” and “aww” over every single piece I unwrapped. Many pieces of this ironstone went into the corner cabinet I have in my home. I suddenly got hooked on Ironstone items and loved the many different colors of transfers available in so many variations as well. Some were stamped but many pieces were hand drawn onto the porcelain/stoneware dinnerware and it just seemed like a magic show every time I unwrapped another piece.

I soon learned that heaven forbid, Judy cannot keep it all — but I certainly tried for many years. I still have boxes in storage that have never been opened. One of these days I will have to recruit help and get busy doing what needs to be done. The Old Girl is losing steam these days and I had better get on the ball and get done what needs to be done.

Ironstone dinnerware and pitcher and bowl sets were used in hotels or bedrooms for a quick wash up before bedtime or early morning hours before work. Transferware or Ironstone come in so many different colors (colored patterns — with white backgrounds, of course). The one in my photo today is the brown transfer (you can see the color version of the photo at nptelegraph.com). It is a toothbrush holder that usually sat on top of a dresser in hotels or later on in homes.

This one is a palm tree scene possibly on a beach with the sun rising across the water. With brown tones and shading it is so beautifully mixed into the overall scene.

Ironstone is tough stuff. Well-used in hotels and restaurants in the earlier years, a very hearty mix of clay and salt and whatever it takes to make them livable for a very long time.

A piece of this Ironstone can be scattered throughout a home for just a touch or hint of “age” in your decorating. Or it can be strung through the whole house in different areas as used in the early 1800s. Today, we use it more for a touch of color or decoration to our homes. Believe me, when you do see the many different kinds of Ironstone as well as colors — always colored on white background — it will draw your attention.

The sturdiness of the old Ironstone is the main draw, of course. But, the patterns hand drawn and never two pieces alike I think is a very big PLUS to an item for use in decoration of your home or even your workplace. They also made an elongated toothbrush holder with a lid …. I have found a few through the years but never purchased any as they were out of my price bracket, usually. However, when buying the whole shop as I did back then, I was fortunate enough to have several pieces … plates, flat soup bowls, larger bowls, a few cups or mugs and a few saucers.

Another interesting fact about this Ironstone toothbrush holder is the decoration on the inside lip. I love thinking about each piece being personally designed in a very warm or hot building where these were designed and fired in the same building. The heat must have been atrocious — and as we know from history books, many of these Ironstone factories had burned down to the ground because of the extreme heat. No air conditioning like what we have today — absolutely not. Maybe ceiling fans but not many were lucky enough to even have those.

The weight of these pieces has always drawn my attention as well. Less apt to be knocked off the washstand because of the weight of the item itself. And even if it did get knocked off, chances were good that it survived the accident and went on to live another day.

As you all know, I don’t buy much these days unless I see something that I just cannot live without. But I have to be very honest here right now — buying is the really fun part. Scouting out for different inventory in the antique business is so much different than buying for a regular dime store or furniture store today. You really had to hunt for what you wanted to resell in your own store.

The intrigue of the hunt is probably the most fun part. It is not easy “shopping” for our inventory — either you go to auctions and yard sales, or you hit the road and travel from other antique shops on the road map. You can also hit a lot of auctions, which takes time and there’s no guarantees of actually buying any inventory that day.

I always liked to go with a friend. Conversation on the road when traveling and/or reading a map for the driver are very important necessities when “on the hunt” for new/old inventory for your booth or your own shop.

Sometimes when see an item you especially like and the buyer makes an offer, that it is not just the price tag on the item itself but a cost of hunting for that item and hauling it home. Sometimes items need a lot of cleaning up or just plain lots of scrubbing and arm power.

Do not take me wrong about the hunt. It is the best part of the whole selling of antiques process. For those who love yard sales and auctions, I am sure you totally agree with me. The fun of what might be in a box of miscellaneous tells you that box needs to come home with you from the auction. And the time you take going through those boxes is worth every single moment — or not, sometimes.

There is nothing like finding a fantastic antique shop or mall. You can spend hours and hours touring the place, turning over every single plate or vase just to see the maker’s mark and the exquisite and unusual or rare items you will see in each and every booth. Every item has a story and I only wish that we all had the time to turn on its little voice box and listen to the heartfelt words coming forth.

Antiquing is an intriguing business to be in. Back in the earlier days, without computers and locators, you might just take off on a back road out of a little town on the map and just keep driving to the next little town. And then you would come upon the cutest and sweetest little antique shop owned by Mom and Pop. They loved escorting you out to the building out back of their home — and then you get to start digging through one box and then another asking questions about every single little item in that box. And then all of a sudden — you would find an awesome piece you could not pass up. You had to have it. You wanted it. You even knew where you were going to place it in your own home before you were going to resell it. The story behind it, the quality of the item — all of that goes into that one little piece in your hand and you just have to add to your collection.

So the next time you walk through the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte, 108 E. Fifth St., you may remember my story today and have a bit of a different feeling about every single little thing in that shop or a particular booth. Every little or big thing has its own story and it is anxious to tell you all about it.

As we are in the middle of some pretty hot weather, just a reminder for those who are on the road and finding or picking treasures — please remember to roll down the window a crack so your latest pretties you just purchased will not break from the heat. Especially glassware — it is a heartbreak when you get to your destination and you start unwrapping your “treasures” and you find that item has a horrible crack because of the heat. In the winter time, it can be just as bad when you take an item out of your car trunk and take into your home — acclimate it slowly. I am talking about extreme temperatures of course, but just to be safe.

Take care and be safe out there. And enjoy every single little or big antique shop you find. You just never know what you might discover at the next . Fun traveling or visiting our very own shops in our neck of the woods. Enjoy.