STEM Club collects gifts for kids in need

An angel tree stands outside the bookstore on the North Platte Community College South Campus on Wednesday. NPCC’s STEM Club is hosting the tree for The Salvation Army of North Platte. The adorning ornaments list the ages and genders of children and provide gift suggestions for them. People are encouraged to take an ornament, purchase a gift listed on the tag and then return the unwrapped item by Dec. 14 to the box under the angel tree, The Salvation Army or physics instructor Jared Daily, in Room 217 of NPCC’s Health and Science Center. Salvation Army volunteers will wrap the presents and distribute them to the children of families in need. Gift cards and financial contributions should not be left under the angel tree.