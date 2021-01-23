Step Up to Quality surpasses 500 providers

LINCOLN — Step Up to Quality, Nebraska’s quality rating and improvement system for child care and early childhood education providers, has reached a significant milestone: More than 500 programs across the state are participating, and have been rated, according to a press release.

“This achievement means that thousands of children in Nebraska are receiving the best possible care in their most formative years,” Step Up to Quality Director Lauri Cimino said in a press release.

The Step Up to Quality process challenges providers to go above and beyond licensing requirements and adopt a mindset of continuous improvement of their program, even when they’ve reached the pinnacle of Step 5. Programs enrolled in Step Up to Quality receive specialized training, access to resources and financial incentives.

“We celebrate all of the providers in each of the five steps. No matter where providers are at along the Step Up to Quality path, they’re demonstrating a clear commitment to doing the best they can for the children in their care,” Cimino said.