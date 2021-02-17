Stock dog trials begin Saturday

CURTIS — Stock dogs and livestock take to the arena this weekend on Saturday and Sunday for the first public trial of the 2021 season at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Due to severely cold weather, the trial had to be moved from Feb. 13 and 14.

Dog handlers meet at 8:30 a.m. daily at the heated, indoor arena of the NCTA Livestock Teaching Center in Curtis. Contests starting at 9 a.m. are open to spectators, free of charge.

NCTA students who train dogs for safe and efficient stock handling skills compete in a separate collegiate division. The NCTA club and the Outback Stock Dog Association host the trials.

Outback leaders Kelly Popp of Curtis and Eddie Merritt of Wellfleet help coach the college students with Leighlynn Obermiller, NCTA faculty member at Veterinary Technology and Aggie club sponsor.

Dharian Ahrens of Hartington is a second-year student in veterinary technology.

“One of my favorite activities at NCTA is being a member of the Stock Dog Team,” Ahrens says. I’ve trained my Border Collie dog, ­­­­Kovr, to efficiently handle livestock.

“Working stock dogs are great companion animals and helpers in safely herding and handling sheep and cattle.”