Stock dogs compete in Oklahoma

CURTIS — Five students and their dogs with the NCTA stock dog team in Curtis recently competed in a stock dog trial at the Rose Ranch in Salina, Oklahoma.

The experience was a learning opportunity for five who competed and for a freshman who accompanied the group, said Leighlynn Obermiller, faculty member at the Veterinary Technology Systems division of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

“Not only is it a great example of Aggie students learning by doing,” Obermiller said, “but it also gives the students a chance to meet and learn from more experienced handlers.”

This was the team’s second away trial of the year, having competed in August at the Nebraska State Fair at Grand Island, and hosting two trials on campus, in September and October.

“We were fortunate to be able to travel and compete as a team. The dogs and handlers were exposed to new circumstances, environment and livestock,” said Obermiller, who serves as an assistant coach and team advisor.

On the first day, which drew 67 entries, four second-year students competed with dogs in the Novice division, and third-year veterinary technology student, Breauna Derr of Friend, trialed her border collie, Sparky, in divisions Intermediate I and Intermediate II.