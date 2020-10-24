Stock horse riders compete virtually

NCTA sophomore Addison Villwok, a native of Randolph led the Aggie contingent by winning the collegiate limited non pro all-around champion title.

Villwok and her horse Baxter, whose registered name is Watch Me Fool Them, were first in ranch pleasure and ranch trail, and fifth in reining.

“I had never competed in a horse show virtually, and I believe this was a first for our whole team,” said Villwok, the team’s vice president. “It was such an amazing experience which showed our team’s determination to show our horses whether it was in Douglas, or in our home arena. We made the best with what we had.”

Technology enabled the unique competition, even without benefit of an audience in the stands of the NCTA indoor arena.

“For me, it wasn’t challenging at all to get into the right mindset. In practice, I strive to ride how I would at a show.”

Coach Hergenreder made it an enjoyable experience Villwok added.

“We were having a great time showing what we have been working hard on this semester,” Villwok said.

Other Aggie placings include: