Gabrielle Stoner of Lincoln East had the highest score of the day with a 289 at the Western Nebraska NASP Regional Tournament on Feb. 25 at the D&N Event Center in North Platte.
More than 170 student-archers in grades 4 through 12 from 23 schools in Nebraska and South Dakota competed in the fourth annual event.
Individual results
Elementary
Female — 1. Brooklyn DeVall, Tri-City Homeschool, 219; 2. Jacey Wagoner, Cornerstone Christian, 219; 3. Sarah Rhodes, Tri-City Homeschool, 193; 4. Elle Shefferd, Tri-City Homeschool, 169; 5. Natasha Thompson, North Platte Cody Elementary, 153.
Male — 1. Asher Scott, Tri-City Homeschool, 261; 2. Jase Antle, Tri-City Homeschool, 234; 3. Sawyer Prier, Cornerstone Christian, 221; 4. Bennett White, Cornerstone Christian, 216; 5. Michael Morris, North Platte Cody Elementary, 213.
People are also reading…
Middle school
Female — 1. Lorie Kolb, Spearfish MS (SD), 276; 2. Ayla Salistean, Milford, 275; 3. Maddie Hoyle, Lincoln Pound MS, 272; 4. Allie Gerdes, Milford, 265; 5. Aspyn Callaway, Lincoln Pound MS, 256.
Male — 1. Camdon Roker, Lincoln Pound MS, 281; 2. Canon Hulsebus, Lincoln Pound MS, 257; 3. Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford, 256; 4. Sam Millan, Lincoln Park MS, 255; 5. Kolbe Brock, Tri-City Homeschool, 254.
High school
Female — 1. Gabrielle Stoner, Lincoln East, 289; 2. Natalie Nutzman, Milford, 275; 3. Celia Mueller, Burwell, 274; 4. Sydney Havlat, Milford, 266; 5. Isabel Wendt, Spearfish HS (SD), 264.
Male — 1. Harrison Harvey, Lincoln Southwest, 284; 2. Aaron Wohleb, Lincoln Southwest, 283; 3. Will Muff, Lincoln Pius X, 282; 4. James Wissenburg, Milford, 276; 5. Kellen Johnson, Lincoln East, 269.
Overall High Score
Female — Gabrielle Stoner, Lincoln East, 289.
Male — Harrison Harvey, Lincoln Southwest, 284.
Team Results
Middle School — 1. Lincoln Pound MS, 2,921; 2. Tri-City Homeschool, 2,876; 3. Spearfish MS (SD), 2,756.
High School — 1. Milford, 3,144; 2. Lincoln East, 3,002; 3. Cornerstone Christian, 2,562.
Regional Nebraska Academic Archer Team
Kolbe Brock, Tri-City Homeschool.
Anna Diessner, Tri-City Homeschool.
Hunter Falkinburg, Lincoln East.
Allie Gerdes, Milford.
Harrison Harvey, Lincoln Southwest.
Sydney Havlat, Milford.
Maddie Hoyle, Lincoln Pound MS.
Canon Hulsebus, Lincoln Pound MS.
Hayes Jensen, Burwell.
Kellen Johnson, Lincoln East.
Ethan Joy, Burwell.
Ben Kendle, Lincoln East.
Aidan Mach, Lincoln Southwest.
Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford.
Celia Mueller, Burwell.
Natalie Nutzman, Milford.
Camdon Roker, Lincoln Pound MS.
Ayla Salistean, Milford.
Asher Scott, Tri-City Homeschool.
Gabrielle Stoner, Lincoln East.
Natalie Vander Velde, Tri-City Homeschool.
Vinnie Vander Velde, Tri-City Homeschool.
James Wissenburg, Milford.
Aaron Wohleb, Lincoln Southwest.