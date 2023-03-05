LINCOLN — Stories about colorful Kool-Aid, an unlikely Omaha duo coaching disadvantaged young athletes, the volunteer restoration of the Strategic Air Command’s “Looking Glass” aircraft and stained glass windows that reflect the early days of the Cold War are all part of the March 16 episode of Nebraska Public Media’s award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories.”

New episodes air at 8 p.m. CT March 16, and continue March 23 and 30 on Nebraska Public Media, NPM said in a press release.

The March 23 episode opens in Pierce, Neb., with a story about a garden filled with memories. After a man dies in a car accident, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum honors his friend for work the two men did to plant 800 trees and shrubs in the city’s Gilman Park. Plus, look back at a deadly 1913 tornado outbreak, meet farmers saving a rare breed of goats and see a restored Hastings fountain as it dances with plumes of water lit in brilliant colors.

The March 30 episode tells the stories of notable Nebraskans.

First, learn more about the real-life woman who inspired Willa Cather’s novel “My Antonia.” There are also stories about African American photographer John Johnson, whose early 1900s images of Black families could have been lost to the ages; General “Black Jack” Pershing’s history with the cadet training program at the University of Nebraska and Marion Crandell, who supported American and French troops and became the first American woman to die in combat in WWI.

Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its feature-based, character-driven storytelling, "Nebraska Stories" covers art, science, history, sports, performance, nature and more. New episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT, repeating at 9 p.m. CT, Mondays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. CT, Fridays on World.

The series is on Facebook, NebraskaPublicMedia.org/nebraskastories and the Nebraska Public Media App.