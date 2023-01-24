Strategic Air Command Museum adds interactive exhibit

ASHLAND — "Above and Beyond — The Ultimate Interactive Flight Exhibition," a groundbreaking exhibition exploring the wonder of flight and the marvels of aerospace innovation, design and technology, will open at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 at Ashland’s Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

Above and Beyond uses fully immersive experiences to explore the impact of aerospace, the museum said in a press release.

Explored through five key themes that define flight and space travel — Up, Faster, Higher, Farther and Smarter — Above and Beyond is an education-based exhibition and hands-on journey that provides visitors of all ages and interests with both retrospective and forward-thinking views on the innovation and science behind flight.

The five themed galleries will feature dozens of interactive experiences made possible using flight simulation, augmented reality, touch-tables, design and skill challenges, virtual reality and more.

“I think the key for me is that it’s aviation, it’s space, it’s where we want to go, not necessarily where we’ve been,” said Clayton Anderson, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum president and CEO.

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum opened with a mission to preserve the history of Strategic Air Command, the Cold War and aerospace artifacts to inspire learning. Now, in its next phase, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is looking toward the future, the release said.

The Above and Beyond exhibit is the first traveling exhibit on display at the museum in nearly 20 years. The exhibit will kick off the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum’s plan to be focused on the future and how innovation drives that future with a goal to entertain, educate and inspire people on what’s to come.

“I want the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum to be a gem of the Midwest with the hope that people will begin to look at the museum in a different way,” Anderson said.

Above and Beyond is designed to be the most interactive exhibition on aerospace to tour, with approximately 5,000 square feet of exhibition space.

It includes a 180-degree immersive theater presentation, a high-tech media-rich historical timeline, a simulated space elevator ride, a challenge to design and test a supersonic fighter jet in a virtual high-speed flying competition and an avatar-based motion-capture group experience that demonstrates flight like a bird.

“In the Midwest, in Nebraska in particular, I want kids to know they can be astronauts, fighter jet pilots and aerospace engineers," Anderson said. "When they come through the museum, they will know anything is possible. All you need to do is have a dream, persevere in chasing that dream, realize you don’t have to be a genius and be proud of where you are from."

The exhibit will be at the museum for the next eight months. Hours for the museum are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.