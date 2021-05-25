Students begin internships sponsored by Nebraska Corn Board in Lincoln, DC

LINCOLN — Seven college students are beginning internship programs supported by the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, according to a press release.
Although these internships may vary in scope, location and duration, each are designed to provide students with an overview of Nebraska’s corn industry through real-world professional examples and experiences.
“While the Nebraska Corn Board has been offering these internships for many years, the COVID pandemic meant many of our students had to work remotely or postpone their internships last summer,” said David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and farmer from Friend.
Each of the interns will work at various locations across the U.S. with key cooperator partners of NCB. Students will be based in the offices of the National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Grains Council, U.S. Meat Export Federation, NCB and NeCGA.
NCGA is hosting two of the interns. Chloe Higgins is majoring in economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is interning with the NCGA office in Washington, D.C. Danie Brandl is interning with the NCGA office in St. Louis, Missouri. Brandl is majoring in agricultural education at UNL.
Malina Lindstrom is interning with USMEF in Denver, Colorado. Lindstrom is majoring in animal science and agricultural and environmental sciences communication at UNL.
Two students are interning with USGC in Washington, D.C. Patrick Baker is a political science and global studies major at UNL and Payton Schaneman graduated from UNL earlier in May with a degree in agribusiness. While Baker’s internship will end in August, Schaneman’s internship experience will last for an entire year.
Two of the internships are located in Lincoln and are yearlong experiences.
Sophia Svanda is an agricultural an environmental sciences communication major and is returning for her second-year interning with NCB. Wesley Wach is majoring in agricultural economics and works with NeCGA.
Both students attend UNL and will spend the next full year assisting with the coordination of communications and promotional efforts with their respective organization.
Each intern will document their learning experiences through progress updates and social media posts. To keep up with the students throughout the summer, visit nebraskacorn.gov or follow the Nebraska Corn Board on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.