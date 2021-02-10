Students chosen for Young Artist Awards

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has announced the winners of the 24th annual Nebraska Young Artist Awards.

The awards recognize 11th grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and film and emerging media arts.

Sixty-nine students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 7 has been canceled. Students will receive their award by mail and will be recognized on the Hixson-Lied College’s social media on April 7.

“While we are disappointed that the pandemic will prevent us from recognizing these talented students in person again this year, we are thrilled to recognize these artists from across the state,” said Alfonzo Cooper Jr., director of recruitment for the college and coordinator of the awards. “These students exemplify the pinnacles of creativity in their respective areas of interest. We encourage them to continue to develop their talents in the arts.”

Students applied for the recognition and submitted an example of their work. Applications were received from 115 students. Hixson-Lied College faculty chose the winners.