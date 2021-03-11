Students display work at Prairie Arts Center

The North Platte High School All Area Invitational Art Show is celebrating 25 years with its show on display at the Prairie Arts Center through Tuesday.
Eight schools participated in the event with seven categories represented. Cecilia Wonch’s painting “Golden Morning” was selected for Best of Show. Wonch is a student at Arnold Public Schools.
“One of the things that was huge about this show,” said Joy Devoe, NPHS art teacher, “is the fact we had more schools this year, so we had a lot of variety.”
She said often they have multiples of a certain project.
“Our school had a lot of students do their projects on their own time,” Devoe said. “It was a lot of stuff that kind of showcased the kids’ individuality a little bit more than just a school assignment.”
Devoe said there were some reservations about whether to go ahead with the show, due to COVID-19.
“We ultimately decided since we’ve been going for so many years in a row,” Devoe said, “we didn’t want to hold off if we didn’t have to.”
Having the arts center host the show is great for the kids, she said.
“We’re always honored to have the PAC as our location,” Devoe said. “It’s just elevates all (the students’) work and makes it look that much more professional. When the kids get to see their work hung in there, I think they are kind of impressed.”
The arts center at 416 N. Jeffers St is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Participating schools are North Platte, St. Patrick, Stapleton, Maywood, Hershey, Arnold, Ogallala and Broken Bow.
2021 Show Results
PAINTING
1. “I Cried Over This for 4 Months” — Molly Fitzpatrick (North Platte)
2. “Untitled” — Trisha Bernt (Stapleton)
3. “Rainbow Lion” — Anezca Bannink
(North Platte)
DRAWING (B/W)
1. “Serenity” — Anna Lindstrom (Broken Bow)
2. “Innocence & Mortality” — Anna Lindstrom (Broken Bow)
3. “Eye Wonder” — Felicia Sommer (Broken Bow)
DRAWING (COLOR)
1. “Golden Morning” — Cecilia Wonch (Arnold)
2. “Noriel” — Nyu-y Huynh (North Platte)
3. “Black & Blue” — Cecilia Wonch (Arnold)
2D MISCELLANEOUS
1. “Free Range” — Annalee Starr (Arnold).
2. “Winding Road” — Samuel Cool (Arnold).
3. “Embiggen” — Gracie Neth (Arnold).
CERAMICS
1. “The Magnus Archives” — Cali Soper (North Platte).
2. “Sunday Morning” — Sydney Hatch (North Platte).
3. “You’re A Reel Catch” — Pryce Johnson (Maywood).
SCULPTURE
1. “Sierra the Mouse Huntress” — Hannah Nichols (Broken Bow).
2. “Out of Africa” — Felicia Sommer (Broken Bow).
3. “Little Dancer” — Minji Haynes (Broken Bow).
3D MISCELLANEOUS
1. “Fahrenheit 451” — Cali Soper (North Platte).
2. “Me” — Jay Castaneda (North Platte).
3. “Abel the Tailor” — Cali Soper (North Platte).
BEST OF SHOW
“Golden Morning” — Cecilia Wonch (Arnold).
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
To be determined.