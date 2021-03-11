Students display work at Prairie Arts Center

The North Platte High School All Area Invitational Art Show is celebrating 25 years with its show on display at the Prairie Arts Center through Tuesday.

Eight schools participated in the event with seven categories represented. Cecilia Wonch’s painting “Golden Morning” was selected for Best of Show. Wonch is a student at Arnold Public Schools.

“One of the things that was huge about this show,” said Joy Devoe, NPHS art teacher, “is the fact we had more schools this year, so we had a lot of variety.”

She said often they have multiples of a certain project.

“Our school had a lot of students do their projects on their own time,” Devoe said. “It was a lot of stuff that kind of showcased the kids’ individuality a little bit more than just a school assignment.”

Devoe said there were some reservations about whether to go ahead with the show, due to COVID-19.

“We ultimately decided since we’ve been going for so many years in a row,” Devoe said, “we didn’t want to hold off if we didn’t have to.”

Having the arts center host the show is great for the kids, she said.