Eight students from Ogallala, Bridgeport, Mitchell and Alliance high schools are participating in the first world food prize competition to take place in western Nebraska on Monday.

Sutherland farmer Roric Paulman will be the keynote speaker at the event, which is focused on global food security.

Each student researched living conditions in a different country and wrote a paper proposing solutions to food insecurity in the country.

The Western Nebraska Youth Institute of the World Food Prize competition is being hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications Department and the Nebraska Department of Education. It will take place at the UNL Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

A similar competition has been conducted in Lincoln each year for 15 years.

PREEC faculty and graduate students will play the role of global experts and exporters while competitors make their presentations.

In his keynote talk, Paulman will discuss local food production and related issues. Paulman is a strong advocate for agriculture through Agriculture Builders of Nebraska, Inc. and other venues.

In addition, “(PREEC) faculty will be discussing water, soils, and beef cattle, so the students will get a broad look at what they could do as an adult in agriculture to make a difference,” said Troy White, UNL lecturer based at PREEC.

A 21st Century STEM innovation trailer will be on site, providing students with a look at technology utilized in agriculture. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

During the summer, external reviewers will grade student submissions from this and 30 other Youth Institute of the World Food Prize competitions around the country and three international competitions. A few will be selected to participate in a global youth institute conducted by World Food Prize Foundation in October in Des Moines, Iowa.

By participating in the Western Nebraska Youth Institute, students will each receive a $500 College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources UNL scholarship, qualify for international internships and can apply for the $2,000 Maunder-Borlaug Food Security Scholarship toward tuition in CASNR at UNL.