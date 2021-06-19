Study: Secondhand smoke can harm unborn babies

The dangers of smoking during pregnancy are well documented. However, a new study suggests that even low levels of smoke or aerosol may harm a developing baby; and the mother does not have to be a smoker herself for that to happen, Community Connections said in a press release.

“The results provide additional justification for policies that prohibit smoking in workplaces, apartment buildings, vehicles, recreation areas, etc.,” Community Connections wrote in the release.

The research was part of a larger “Newborn Epigenetic Study,” which is looking at the effects of prenatal environmental exposures and nutrition on child development. It is being carried out by North Carolina State University and Duke University Medical Center.

This follows research that was conducted with pregnant smokers. When the parent smoked during pregnancy, there were increased risks of a baby being born with an orofacial cleft (defect of lip and/or palate), or having problems with tooth development and eruption, asthma, hepatocellular carcinoma (a form of liver cancer), and colorectal and breast cancers.

In the new study, blood samples were taken from pregnant non-smokers and from umbilical cords at the time of their babies’ births. It was tested for cotinine, a chemical that results from the metabolism of nicotine in the body.