Summer Children’s Theater Academy starts July 5

The academy is two weeks long, and Carlson said every child who registers will be part of the show.

“We hold auditions on the first day of the camp,” Carlson said. “That’s essentially to cast the parts, but we don’t eliminate anyone who wants to be a part of it.”

Because the production is a musical, he said, along with the lines, they have songs they have to learn.

“We have a process that we’ve developed by trial and error that helps the kids learn those songs and learn their lines,” Carlson said. “On top of that we do a lot of activities that are learning experiences. We do a lot of games that are team-building games, where you have to rely on each other just like you are on the stage.”

At the end of camp, Carlson said, they do a lot of fun activities such as marshmallow dodge ball on the final day of the academy.

Rehearsals are 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 5 to 16. Public performances in the theater are at 7 p.m. July 16 and 2 p.m. July 17.

The summer theater camp is open to students who will enter third through ninth grades this fall.