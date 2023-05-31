Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALENTINE — Over the next several months, National Park Service Rangers from Niobrara National Scenic River will be hosting a wide variety of summer programs. These will include junior ranger programs, junior angler fishing clinics, weather programs, bird walks and night sky programs.

As staffing allows, there will be junior ranger programs at Smith Falls State Park near the visitor center on Sundays at 10 a.m. from mid-June through early August. Check the park website calendar at nps.gov/niob/planyourvisit/calendar.htm for more information and dates.

Junior angler fishing clinics will take place throughout the summer months. All clinics are from 9 a.m. to noon CT on the following dates and locations: June 3 at the Valentine Fish Hatchery, June 17 at the Cub Creek Recreation Area on Highway 12, July 15 at Keller Park State Recreation Area and July 29 at the Niobrara Valley Preserve at Norden Chute.

The National Weather Service, partnered with the Niobrara National Scenic River, will provide two programs this summer. Both programs are at the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center in Valentine at 6 p.m. CT on June 20 and at 2 p.m. CT July 20. Topics will be announced closer to the dates.

Birding enthusiasts or birding beginners are welcome to attend a bird walk at Smith Fall State Park at 7 p.m. CT July 1 or an early morning walk at the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine at 7 a.m. CT on Aug. 1.

To celebrate Founder's Day and the birthday of the National Park Service a special event will be held on August 26 at Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge Fort Falls Overlook. Bataganza will kick off the evening discussing the importance of bats in the area at 7:10 p.m. CT with a night sky program to follow from 10 to 11:30 p.m.

The Niobrara National Scenic River is also partnering with the Niobrara Valley Preserve to host a night sky program on Sept. 2 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. CT.