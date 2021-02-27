Sumner farmer elected to lead pork association

Shana Beattie of Sumner was elected as President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association at the annual meeting of the board of directors. The NPPA Directors met on Jan. 14 at the Holthus Conventions Center in York. Joining Beattie on NPPA’s leadership team are president-elect Jared Lierman of Beemer, and Mark Wright of Fremont as vice president.

Shana was first elected to the NPPA board in 2016. Prior to becoming a NPPA director, she participated in the Pork Leadership Institute, a comprehensive training program conducted jointly by the National Pork Board and National Pork Producer Council designed to develop future leaders for the U.S. pork industry. She has advocated for pork producers in Washington and is an active participate in legislative and regulatory issues at the state level. She has served as a NPB and NPPC Forum delegate and has attended numerous meetings and conferences on behalf of the association.

Beattie was the recipient of the 2018 AG-Ceptional Women’s award recognizing her exceptional contributions to Agriculture. The award is presented annually during the AG-Ceptional Women’s Conference sponsored by Northeast Community College. A graduate of the University of Florida, her hobbies include gardening, cooking, baking, and volunteering with the youth in her 4-H and FFA communities.