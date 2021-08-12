Super Tuesday coming to Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Fair and 40 North Tap + Grille have announced a community partnership to present two back-to-back concerts. Skid Row and Warrant will take to the Heartland Events Center stage with doors open at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 700 E. Stolley Park Road in Grand Island. Warrant is scheduled to play at 7 p.m., and Skid Row will follow up at 9 p.m. Tickets for general admission are available for $40, as well as pit VIP tickets for $60, at statefair.org or the Nebraska Building Ticket office.