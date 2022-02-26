 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Susan Cook named superintendent at Niobrara National Scenic River

Susan Cook

 Courtesy photo

OMAHA — Susan Cook has been named the superintendent of Niobrara National Scenic River in western Nebraska, National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost said in a press release. She has currently been serving as

acting superintendent at the park and is currently the program manager of interpretation, education and volunteers. She will assume her new role in March.

A 32-year veteran of the NPS, Cook has a wide range of experience, much of it gained during her 28 years at Homestead National Historical Park. She transferred to Niobrara National Scenic River three years ago as the program manager for interpretation, education and volunteers and has continued to grow the park’s programming and outreach.

