Sutherland Chamber of Commerce seeking vendors for Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair

SUTHERLAND — Artisans and home-based businesses that make it, grow it, refurbish it, bake it or sell it are invited to be a part of the 2022 Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair.

Experienced vendors told organizers that the 2021 show was the best they had attended and many of the vendors from last year’s event have already registered for the 2022 show, according to a press release.

First and Walnut streets in Sutherland will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 for the event.

Vendors from national direct-sales businesses and local arts-and-crafters have already signed up for booths with wares ranging from baked goods to art pieces made from spent shotgun shells and everything in between. Only one representative from each national direct-sales company will be allowed at the event.

The Makers Market will be along First and Walnut streets, adjacent to Highway 30. Many of the vendors are donating items that will be offered in a Chamber raffle.

The expanded footprint of the event has made several more booths available for vendors. Along Walnut Street will be food trucks and the KidZone with a massive T-rex inflatable slide and bounce house.

Booths are 12-foot by 12-foot and cost $45. To register, go to form.jotform.com/221133153740140. For more information and downloadable registration forms, go to the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the 2022 Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair Facebook event.

For more information about the 2022 Makers Market Craft and Vendor Fair contact Muriel Clark at 308-386-8257 or nebraskaoutback@gmail.com.