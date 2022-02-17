‘Swashbuckling’ auditions at MCC Feb. 26 and 27

MCCOOK — MCC Theater has announced auditions for a swashbuckling comedy from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Weeth Theater in Tipton Hall at McCook Community College.

“If the idea of snappy dialogue and sword play appeals to you, this is your show,” said Mark Hardiman, MCC theater director since 2019.

The MCC Theater Department will perform a series of short scenes all of which feature stage combat. If you are a college student, community member or a pirate, this show is for you, according to Hardiman.

Auditions will include movement exercises and reading from selected texts.

“We are planning on having the performances in an outdoor location where masks won’t be used. Sword fights naturally incorporate social distancing as you can imagine,” Hardiman said.

With two decades of teaching theater and stage combat and 15 years running a professional theater in Chicagoland, Hardiman has extensive experience bringing stage combat to life on the stage in numerous productions from Shakespeare to his adaptations of “Treasure Island” and more.