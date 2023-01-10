Take caution while playing winter sports, DHHS says

LINCOLN — When the temperature drops and snow begins to fall, many people can’t wait to hit the slopes or ice rink. Winter fun is on their minds, not any potential injury.

Yet if thoughtful preparation for any favored activity is not made, it’s easy to have a mishap. January has long been recognized as the National Winter Sports Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness Month, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

Harsh winter days offer thrill-seekers a playground of opportunity to participate in extreme sports such as snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling. The high velocity along with the living-on-the-edge sense of adventure makes these sports appealing to many.

Nearly 200,000 people were injured in 2018 while participating in winter sports, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Head injuries make up about 20% of these accidents (according to a study published in The Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery), largely from snow skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, sledding and tobogganing. Sprains, strains, dislocations and fractures were common but also concussions and other head injuries.

A study published in The Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine examined the rates of head and neck injuries in three extreme winter sports (snowboarding, snow skiing, snowmobiling) and four extreme summer sports (surfing, skateboarding, mountain biking, and motocross). The study discovered some alarming statistics:

More than 4 million injuries were reported in the seven sports between 2000 and 2011, 11% of which involved injuries to the head and neck.

Skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, and motocross had the highest number of head and neck injuries.

Snowboarding and skiing combined accounted for 55% of the reported concussions from all seven sports.

According to the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission, snowboarding is the leading cause of winter sports injuries.

Whether it’s a helmet, skis or skates, it’s essential to check your gear before heading out to make sure it’s in good condition. Proper winter attire is also key, as is having plenty of water on hand to combat dehydration, something that often goes unnoticed in winter. To help make winter sports adventure safer, the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons suggest:

Always wear a helmet for high-velocity sports; wear appropriate protective gear and outerwear to limit skin exposure.

Avoid overexposure to sub-freezing temperatures and stay informed about current weather conditions.

Stay in bounds on the slopes and watch for obstacles and hazardous conditions.